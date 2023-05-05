Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, has said Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Company (LHPC) Limited is a strategic investment that has potential to booster the power deficit in the country.

Mr Nanjuwa says the government is not going to allow any clandestine activities that will affect the operations of the power company.

ZANIS in Central Province reports that the minister said this through the Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS), Godfrey Chitambala, during the familiarisation tour of the company’s infrastructure.

He has called for more engagements between LHPC Limited, the government and other stakeholders to foster mutually sustainable activities.

“Government is not going to allow any clandestine activities that may affect the operations of LHPC. There is need for more engagements between LHPC Limited, the government and other stakeholders to foster mutually sustainable activities,” Mr Nanjuwa said.

Meanwhile, LHPC Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alfa Mwale, has complained that the manganese mining activities have become a threat to the hydrological system.

“When they take the water to wash those minerals they can’t take it back hence disturbing the water flow. We have rejected a letter from the Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) but we are aware that those activities are happening,” Mr Mwale said.

He said the power company will not stop industrialisation but it should not impinge on the operations of the company.

Mr Mwale observed that the permits that have already been issued to take water from the dam are enough.

And LHPC Senior Geologist, Chanda Chisha, said human activities have emerged as a threat to the water recharge areas.

Mr Chisha has appealed to the government through the provincial administration to inspire councils to stop allocating plots in the water recharge areas.

He said sand mining activities must also be controlled to ensure that the recharge areas are not compromised.

“Farming also requires control and management. There is need to control all the upstream activities to guarantee continued power supply. As we promote agriculture we must sensitise the communities on sustainable agriculture,” Mr Chisha said.