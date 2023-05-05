Chambishi Township strongman Chikabala Kaleta has bemoaned the looming demotion of Chambishi Football Club from the FAZ Super Division.

With three matches left in the season, Chambishi are second from bottom of the table with 29 points from 31 matches played.

Chambishi have recorded 18 defeats, five draws and eight wins.

Kaleta said failure to manage players financially well has contributed to Chambishi’s poor performance this season.

“The team has tried its best but it is heartbreaking to see the team leaving the FAZ Super Division,” Kaleta said.

He said management and sponsors of Chambishi must learn from the team’s low performance ahead of next season.

“We have to learn from the mistakes made and ensure that Chambishi bounces back. As a community we will get involved and ensure that the team bounces back to the top league,” he said.

Chambishi are preparing to host Kansanshi Dynamos in Saturday’s Week 32 match at Chambishi Stadium.

FAZ Super Division – Week 32

06/05/2023

Forest Rangers – Power Dynamos

Nkwazi – FC Muza

Zanaco – Buildcon

Nkana – Napsa Stars

Red Arrows – Lumwana Radiants

Prison Leopards – Green Eagles

Nchanga Rangers – Zesco United

07/05/2023

Green Buffaloes – Kabwe Warriors