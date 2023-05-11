Citizens First Leader Harry Kalaba has challenged the Zambian government to explain who procured luxury Land Cruiser VX vehicles for ministers and at what cost. Kalaba questioned the government’s decision to dispose of the ministerial vehicles while the President maintained a fleet of new cars procured under his office. He demanded to know who authorized the procurement of the ministerial vehicles and the justification for selling them off, resulting in the loss of taxpayers’ money. Kalaba also criticized the government for its preference for supporting foreigners at the expense of Zambian citizens, claiming that no local contractors have been paid under the UPND government.

Last month, President Hakainde Hichilema directed that all brand-new Land Cruiser VX vehicles purchased after the UPND formed the government be sold, and the revenue invested in productive areas that will create jobs. He noted that buying luxury vehicles while the government is trying to sort out its debt is not a prudent use of resources. President Hichilema urged his government officials to listen to the people’s cries and address their concerns, allowing the Presidential Delivery Unit to follow up on the government’s agenda’s promises. He expressed concern about the Ministry of Lands’ poor work culture, which led to the dismissal of the Commissioner of Lands.

Kalaba also challenged President Hichilema to cut down on foreign trips if he is serious about saving costs, claiming that the MOUs he is signing are unlikely to yield results in the remaining 38 months of his term. Kalaba criticized the President’s decision to direct the return of new vehicles procured for ministers, saying it was hypocritical and a clear demonstration of poor leadership. He called on the New Dawn Administration to reveal who procured the ministerial vehicles and how they arrived at that decision. Kalaba urged the government to be transparent and use the same energy they used to inform the nation about the purchase of the Gulfstream by the previous regime to inform the nation about the VXs they now intend to sell.