President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 25 people in Zambia. In a statement, the President said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the accident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The accident happened when a bus carrying members of the New Apostolic Church from Chongwe District in Lusaka Province careered off the road and plunged into a gorge. The victims were enroute to a one-day church gathering in Siavonga District when the accident occurred.

The President called on all citizens to join him in praying for the swift recovery of those who survived the accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also urged the authorities to take urgent action to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, the government has evacuated all the 11 survivors of Chirundu road traffic accidents to University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka. The 25 bodies of the people who perished in the same accident have also been transported to Lusaka and deposited in UTH mortuary.

