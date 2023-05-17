By BENEDICT TEMBO

NORRYCE Mwewa is among four Zambian women who raised the country’s flag high at the just-ended 4th Africa Women Summit 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Major Mwewa, who recently retired from the Zambia National Service was awarded the Girl-Child Empowerment Champion award in recognition of empowering women and girls in Africa.

“On behalf of the Coalition of Women in Africa for Peace and Development, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your outstanding contribution to empowering women and girls in Africa. Your unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have helped make a real difference in the lives of many and we are grateful for your dedication and passion,” Kalada Belema Meshack-Hart, the founder the African Women Summit said in a letter presented to Major Mwewa (retired) at Cape Town’s Century City Conference Centre and Hotels on Friday last week.

Mr Meshack-Hart hopes that Major Mwewa, a PhD candidate, founder and chief executive officer of the Organisation Against Girl-Child Early Marriages In Africa (OAGCEMA), will continue to be a beacon of hope and a role model for many others.

“We look forward to working with you in the future,” he said

Socialite Karen Nakawala got “the Women Driving Impact for Sustainable Development special recognition champion award in cervical cancer.”

Nakawala, who said she was sitting pretty, clapping and celebrating various award recipients, shook like a leaf walking up to the stage when he name was called out.

“The shouting, ululating and clapping all drowned as I said a little prayer. The award is dedicated to every woman who is dying in silence because she’s ashamed and to that one fighting the uphill battle for survival. Let’s all add our voice to the fight and not have women die on our watch,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Fearless Chiengi Member of Parliament Given Katuta Mwelwa excelled in the category of Women in Politics Champions.

“This can only be God. Out of 1,000 nominees, 55 were listed to compete for 22 awards last night and I emerged winner of the Africa Women Summit Award 2023 at Century Convention Centre in the category of Women in Politics Champions. I dedicate this award to the good people of Chienge,” she said.

First National Bank Head of Retail Banking Mwamba Musambo was nominated as mentor of the year.

“Your dedication to empowering women is truly inspiring,” said FNB in its media advertisement in congratulating Mwamba on her nomination as a mentor-of-the-year.

Mr Meshack-Hart says African Women Summit is a platform to learn, network, exchange ideas and make life-long friendship.

The African Women Summit is an annual event that brings together a thriving community of women policy makers, change makers, global experts and professionals from all over Africa and the diaspora. The two-day event provides a platform for African women to strategise and collaborate on shared values and concerns and create lasting solutions to critical issues of sustainable peace and development in Africa.

The event also provides an opportunity for women to engage, network, interact and build partnership with sisters across the continent. It is also an opportunity for women to engage, network and build partnership with sisters across the continent.

The African Women Summit is also described as a community of women policymakers, change makers and global experts, all over Africa.