Mozambican Airline (LAM) will on 30th June 2023 launch its inaugural direct flight between Maputo and Lusaka.

This came to light when a Mozambican airline head of marketing Eunice Adelina Matediane announced the development when she led a delegation that visited the Zambia High Commission in Maputo.

Ms Matediane said the airline will fly to and from Maputo and Lusaka three times a week.

Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to Mozambique Lloyd Himaambo told ZANIS in a press statement that the development was one of the fruits of President Hqakainde Hichilema’s recent state visit to that country.

Mr. Himaambo explained that, when President Hichilema visited Mozambique in April this year, he instructed that the process of allowing Mozambican Airline to start operating the Lusaka route be expedited.

Ambassador Himaambo explained that it is President Hichilema’s view that countries in the region should intensify trade among themselves before they can even engage overseas partners.

Mr. Himaambo noted the launch of Maputo to Lusaka flights will lead to more trade between Zambia and Mozambiaque.

Presently, there are no direct flights between Lusaka and Maputo and travelers have to connect through Johannesburg or Addis Ababa.

On 8th May 2023, The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority granted Mozambican Airline permission to operate the Lusaka Maputo route