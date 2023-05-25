The Chipolopolo class of 2012 have thumped the Barcelona Legends 3-0 in an exhibition match played at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Collins Mbesuma, James Chamanga and Clifford Mulenga scored the goals on Africa Freedom Day.

He huge crowd turned up at Heroes Stadium to watch the Barca legends led by ex-Brazil star Ronaldinho.

Zambia’s 2012 Africa Cup stars dominated the squad with iconic Kalusha Bwalya making a second half appearance.

Meanwhile, the Barca Legends are expected to tour some parts of the country on Friday before leaving the country.