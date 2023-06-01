Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party in Zambia, has expressed his worry regarding the ethnic and regional composition of the officers serving in Zambia’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). Dr M’membe argued that the presence of officers from specific ethnicities or regions could potentially undermine the integrity and fairness of the ACC’s investigations and prosecutions.

Dr M’membe highlighted the current makeup of the ACC’s leadership and core departments as evidence of his concerns. He pointed out that the Board Chairperson, Musa Mwenye SC, hails from the Soli ethnic group, while the Director General, Tom Trevor Shamakamba, is from the Lenje ethnic group.

Dr M’membe also noted that the Director for Community Education, Director for Corruption Prevention, Director for Investigations, and the head of the Special Intelligence Unit all come from the Tonga ethnic group. Additionally, the Director for Legal and Prosecutions is married to an individual from the Bemba ethnic group.

According to Dr M’membe, this concentration of individuals from specific ethnicities or regions within the ACC raises doubts about the impartiality and fairness of the commission’s operations. He cited the well-known aphorism, “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done,” coined by Lord Hewart, the former Lord Chief Justice of England, to emphasize the importance of public perception in upholding justice.

Dr M’membe cautioned that such a composition undermines the credibility and effectiveness of the ACC. He argued that the presence of officers from certain ethnic or regional backgrounds could create an environment where investigations and prosecutions might be viewed with suspicion, potentially eroding public trust in the commission’s work.

The President of the Socialist Party stressed the significance of diversity and inclusivity in institutions like the ACC. He called for a reevaluation of the composition of the commission’s officers to ensure a fair and unbiased approach to fighting corruption in Zambia.