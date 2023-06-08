By BENEDICT TEMBO

THE Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) Plc has reward seven Forest Rangers players for their outstanding performances in the 2022-2023 MTN Super League.

The awards were dished out to deserving players during the celebratory dinner at Kays Kreations in Ndola to close the season.

Team captain Cedric Djeugoue walked away with two awards.

Djeugoue received the player-of-the-year and most consistent player for his 32 matches appearances in the league and all the three matches in the Absa Cup.

Central defender Gerald Simusokwe got the chairman’s award.

Before handing him the award, club chairman Ray Mumba said he chose Gerald because of the character he exhibited this season.

“I picked this player because he has been through a lot and despite the challenges he went through, his spirit was always high. Despite being left of the team a number of times he came back with bang and now he has cemented his place in the starting XI. ”

Goalkeeper Daniel Mutshinemu was voted most disciplined player of the season for the second time in a row.

Striker Moyela Libamba grabbed the top scorers’ accolade.

Libamba, who joined Forest this season from Indeni, scored 12 goals in the league and one in the Absa Cup in his debut season at Forest.

Dependable right back Leonard Makonga got the most improved award.

They were also surprise winners on the night as rookies winger Brighton Musonda and budding goalkeeper Leonard Mambwe were named young player-of-the-year and most promising player respectively.

Musonda and third choice goalkeeper Mambwe are graduates from the developmental side Young Forest.

ZAFFICO managing director Mundia Mundia, who was the guest of honour said his company will continue sponsoring the team.

“Even next year we pledge to support you and we will come up with more initiatives to support the club and once again thank you so much for the achievement,” said Mundia, who is also club patron.

Mumba, the chairman said the club is indebted to ZAFFICO for the sponsorship the company has continued to give to the team.

“From us as an executive we are grateful for the sponsorship that ZAFFICO continues to give us as Forest Rangers and even for the very beautiful bus we are grateful, it has easied our movements and we are looking forward to next season,” he said.

Mumba hailed winning the Absa Cup this season as one of the greatest achievements the the team has attained since inception.

Forest’s first silverware was the Coca Cola Cup which they won in 2005.