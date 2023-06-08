By BENEDICT TEMBO

Former United States Under-17 women’s national team staff coach Lisa Cole has been unveiled as the new technical advisor for the Copper Queens technical bench led by coach Bruce Mwape ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Cole has over 30 years of coaching experience at youth, collegiate, professional, and international levels and is also well-versed in football operations, camps, non-profit work, and coach education.

Her most recent position was head coach of the Fiji Women’s national team and before that, served as director of women’s football and head coach for Antigua and Barbuda’s women’s national team.

FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga unveiled Cole to the technical bench and players after Wednesday afternoon’s training session at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka. Kamanga also confirmed that Chipolopolo physical trainer Jamie Lawrence will be attached to the Copper Queens with a video analyst also in line to be appointed.

“As FAZ, what we thought was to add people to do different roles and that is why we brought in Lisa. She has a lot of experience and worked with different teams and ahead of the World Cup, we are bringing in some resources to make sure that the team is stronger,” Kamanga told the players.

“Coach Bruce (Mwape) has done a very good job and he will continue to be your head coach, that I can assure you. The technical bench will be intact because they have specific roles that they play but you will see a number of people that you will be working with prior to the World Cup.”

Kamanga urged the Copper Queens to embrace Cole, Lawrence and the other additions to the technical bench in order to compete at the World Cup.

“If you want to win the World Cup, you have to dream, everything starts with the dream. Let’s go to the World Cup not just to participate but to compete. There is a lot of work that we have to put in as a team by working with the technical bench so that we go to the World Cup and compete,” Kamanga said.

The Copper Queens are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. Prior to the FIFA World Cup they will be in Germany from June 13 to July 8 for an international camp which will see them play high profile friendly matches.

On Sunday, the team will have a send-off match at home to the Twiga Stars of Tanzania at Woodlands Stadium.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are available at K20 General Access and K100 VIP and can be purchased from Football House and WebTickets at Omega Mall in Northmead.