China based experienced Chipolopolo defender Stoppilla Sunzu has arrived in Ndola ahead of Saturday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Sunzu was received by FAZ vice president Justin Mumba on Monday afternoon.

“The Jenan Xingzhou defender will team with the rest of the squad that lands in Ndola on Tuesday from the first part of the camp in Johannesburg,” FAZ Media confirmed.

Sunzu has not played for Zambia since 2018.

He has been recalled at a crucial time when Chipolopolo need a point against the Ivorians to return to the Africa Cup for the first time since 2015.