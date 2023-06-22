Zambian-Greek DJ & Producer El Mukuka releases his debut album entitled “ZEBRA” on June 23, 2023.

ZEBRA serves both as a manifesto for the El Mukuka sound as well as a culmination of his musical transformations throughout his 20s, experimenting with techniques that blend European dance and pop music with Afro-House music.

The colors black and white not only represent El Mukuka’s racial mix but also his entire genetic & cultural makeup. African culture meeting European culture is literally the definition of El Mukuka and that mix serves as a fountain of inspiration for the 30 year old DJ & Producer. Mukuka’s experimentation with “fusion dance music” began in his late teenage years while studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Mukuka states: “since my first professional release back in 2013 entitled “Heart” under my full name Eleftherios Mukuka, I have had people (mostly industry people) criticize my take on dance music. They criticized my slightly main-stream side, my passion for sweet and uplifting melodies & harmonies, my non-purist approach to Afro-House music and my super picky taste in whom I collaborate with (especially on vocals). ‘ZEBRA’ is unapologetically me, at this point in my life. I’m happy to be wrapping up this chapter of my life and excited about what is to come! I feel like my edgy side is ready to come out.”

ZEBRA boasts a stellar selection of features across the 12 songs on the album from the likes of Adekunle Gold to Karyendasoul, Enzo Siffredi and Abel Chungu Musuka, to name a few. The album also has songs in 6 different languages (all of which are spoken in Africa): English, Swahili, Lingala, French, Bemba and Spanish. In a way, ZEBRA is a pan-African album by Africans for the world, with 12 of the 16 features coming directly from the continent.

So far, the singles taken off of ZEBRA have already raked in over 3 million streams on Spotify alone. Mukuka is currently touring the album across Europe and Africa with shows in: Spain, Germany, Greece, Cyprus, Poland, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and more. With a fast growing international career El Mukuka has become a symbol of Zambian pride in the electronic music world and a beacon of inspiration and hope for young Zambian DJs and producers.