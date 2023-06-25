A Zambian truck driver has tragically lost his life under unexplained circumstances after the truck he was driving reportedly caught fire in Johannesburg, South Africa. The deceased has been identified as Matipa Kabengele, a 32-year-old employee of Maynard Engineering, as confirmed by the Zambian High Commission in South Africa.

According to a statement issued by Tamara Nyirenda, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission, Kabengele died at the Pride Milling Nigel depot in South Africa. The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 02:00 hours. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, prompting Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs. Inonge Mwenya, to call for swift and thorough investigations into the matter.

The Nigel Police Station, located southeast of Johannesburg, was notified about the accident. The remains of Matipa Kabengele have been transferred to the South African Police Service Forensic Mortuary.

Mrs. Inonge Mwenya conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Expressing concern over the lack of clarity regarding the circumstances leading to the driver’s death, Mrs. Mwenya urged the authorities to expedite their investigations. The Zambian High Commission in Pretoria will closely monitor the progress of the ongoing investigations conducted by the South African Police and provide updates in due course.