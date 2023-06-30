The Zambia Army is mourning the loss of Lance Corporal Sakala Isaac, who tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in a road accident. Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi, expressed his deepest condolences to the Sakala family during this difficult time.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 15:00 hours on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as Lance Corporal Sakala and 19 others were en route from Lukanga Army Battle Training Area (ABTA) in Kapiri Mposhi to the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) in Kabwe. While on duty, their journey took a tragic turn.

Following the accident, six individuals with severe injuries were immediately evacuated to Maina Soko Medical Center for urgent medical attention. Regrettably, Lance Corporal Sakala succumbed to his injuries the following morning. The Zambia Army is deeply saddened by this loss.

Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi also provided an update on the other victims involved in the accident. Two individuals are currently receiving care at Kabwe General Hospital and are scheduled to be transferred to Maina Soko Medical Center for further treatment tomorrow.

In his statement, Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi conveyed the sympathies and well wishes of the Commander, Officers, Soldiers, and Civilian Staff of the Zambia Army. They extend their heartfelt condolences to the Sakala family and express their hope for the swift recovery of all those who are still battling for their lives in various medical facilities.