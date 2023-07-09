Barrick Gold Corporation has praised government for restoring investor confidence following government’ successful debt restructuring deal last month.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow says the debt restructuring has made Zambia more viable for investment.

He said this when he addressed the media at Barrick Lumwana Mining Company (LMC) in Kalumbila district.

“The restructuring has made the country more investable. We are committed investors in this country and the best way for Africa to really develop is to attract investment and that is what the current President of Zambia has done,” he said.

Mr Bristow further stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has created an enabling environment for investment.

And LMC Country Finance and Administration Manager, Anthony Malenga pointed out that the debt restructuring gives a long-term perspective to future investors as well as stability in the economy.