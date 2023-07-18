A football analyst has advised the Copper Queens to trade carefully in their first encounter at the FIFA Women’s World Cup play out with Japan this Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Puncherello Chama says Japan are a tricky side and play with a lot of mobility and agility, something Zambia struggled with, when they lost to South Korea, in an international friendly, three months ago.

Chama told ZANIS Sports that Japan has a similar style of play with South Korea, hence the technical team needs to be aware of that threat.

And Zambia Sports Fans Association Patron, Peter Makembo has advised the Copper Queens to be fearless as they compete at the global stage, during the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Zambia will make history by participating at its maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup, where they will face Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Group C.

The Copper Queens take part in the Women’s World Cup, slated to commence this Thursday, July 20, 2023.