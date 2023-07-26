The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reviewed and granted seven power purchase agreements to seven power utilities for them to supply power to serve consumers better.

ERB acting Director General, Alfred Mwila says ZESCO has agreed with Maamba Collieries for a contracted capacity of 208.8 megawatts for a period of 20 years.

Mr Mwila also named Botswana Power Corporation which ZESCO has entered into for a contracted capacity of 200 megawatts for a duration of two years.

Speaking during a mid-year press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Mwila said the power purchasing agreements are aimed at ensuring efficient and sustainable energy supply to consumers.

He named the other utility companies that ZESCO has partnered with as Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company for a contracted capacity of 10 megawatts for a duration of 10 years.

Mr Mwila further said ZESCO has also entered into power purchase agreement with Integrated China energy for a contracted capacity of 600 megawatts for a duration of 35 years among other utility companies.

And Mr Mwila also mentioned that ERB will continue to conduct monthly petroleum pricing reviews so as to safeguard the interests of all energy stakeholders.

He explained that the monthly fuel price reviews are in response to the change in procurement and supply of petroleum products.

Mr Mwila also disclosed that ERB has continued to facilitate investment in the renewable energy space by issuing licences to firms that will generate power.

He said the renewable energy sector focuses on harnessing naturally occurring non depletable sources of energy which include solar, wind, biomass among others.

Meanwhile, ERB acting Director Consumer and Public Affairs, Stephen Bwalya disclosed that ZESCO has dismantled the backlog of over 67,000 customers who had been wanting to be connected to the grid.

He attributed the speedy connection process of clients to the national grid to the new effective management at the power utility company.