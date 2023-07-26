Government has collaborated with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to invest in internet connectivity along the Lobito Corridor.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says this will be done through laying fiber internet along the Lobito Corridor in order to enhance internet penetration among the countries sharing the corridor.

Speaking during the Digitalization Drive dialogue with Internet network providers in Lusaka, Mr Mutati observed that digital transformation is key to economic development in the country and the world at large.

He indicated that laying fiber internet on the Lobito Corridor from Congo DR, Angola and Zambia will enable cheap and fast internet for thus contributing to economic growth.

‘’The collaboration between Zambia and Congo will enable them to place the Lobito corridor at the center of investment. This will be attained because Zambia has created an enabling environment for investments,’’ said Mr Mutati.

And Democratic Republic of Congo Representative Blaise Azitemina Fundji noted the need for skills development for the end users of digital equipment’s especially the ordinary citizens.

Mr Fundji added that the Digitalization Drive dialogue is key to finding solutions to challenges faced in the regional Information Communication Technology (ICT) which is a key factor to economic transformation in the modern society.

‘’Regional Integration is important for international connectivity between Zambia and DRC as we are a part of the Lobito corridor and we hope the dialogue will help to find best ways to provide effective and efficient internet services to the end users in the region,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) Director General Choolwe Nalubamba in a speech read for him by Markets and Competition Manager Lwando Bbuku pledged to foster inclusive connectivity and secure ICT service to all.

Mr Nalumba stated that this will be achieved through providing internet connectivity in schools for learners and improved infrastructure development for all.

‘’Our aspiration as ZICTA is to provide secure ICT services to all through providing support to young entrepreneurs with new innovative ideas and the Digitalization Drive dialogue will help us find solutions to challenges faced in the ICT sector as a country,’’ he said.