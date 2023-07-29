Government says it will continue to partner with various stakeholders in ensuring that people have access to clean and safe drinking water.

Kasenengwa Town Council Chairperson, Falesi Soko, says people in the district still have a challenge of accessing clean and safe drinking water, hence the need to partner with other stakeholders to ensure that the problem is mitigated.

Ms Soko said this at Zilole Village in Chief Mishoro”s area when she commissioned a Solar Water Scheme constructed by Innovation Africa at a cost of 65,000 United States Dollars.

She said she was happy that Innovation Africa had plans to complete four water schemes in the district that would benefit 12 villages which would result in improving the living standards of people.

Ms Soko said such partnerships were imperative in complementing the efforts of the government in bringing development especially in rural areas like Kasenengwa.

‘’As a local authority, we remain committed to working with various partners even in identifying benefitting communities with a mission to bring development to our district and ensure that we deliver meaningful development to the residents of Kasenengwa,’’ he said.

And District Commissioner, Racheal Phiri, said it was the desire of the government to see to it that all Zambians had access to clean and safe drinking water regardless of location.

Ms Phiri noted that the government was still committed to ensuring that the vision of having access to potable water sources and improved sanitation facilities to 100 per cent by the end of 2023 was achieved.

Meanwhile, Innovation Africa Country Manager, Pauline Phiri, said her organization had further trained some villagers in the area with various skills to enable them fix some breakdowns on the scheme which would translate into sustainability of the project.