The Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard testimony asserting that there were no irregularities in the authorization of a payment exceeding 1.6 million dollars by former Defence Permanent Secretary, Stardy Mwale, for the supply of Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers’ uniforms in September 2017.

The payment was made to African Security Academy of Poland, the company that secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence in April 2016 to supply uniforms for ZNS officers.

Ministry of Defence Senior Procurement Officer, Sangu Mpande, testified before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, stating that there was nothing suspicious about Mr. Mwale’s authorization. Mr. Mwale, however, was not the Defence Permanent Secretary when the contract was initially signed. The officer in charge during that period was Felix Phiri.

The matter involves charges of corrupt practices, with Mr. Mwale facing accusations related to over 8.5 million Zambian Kwacha. It is alleged that between March 1, 2018, and June 30, 2018, Mr. Mwale solicited and attempted to receive 200,000 dollars from Eagle Trading International.

Mr. Mwale’s arrest took place in August 2022, and he has since been under scrutiny regarding the financial transactions in question.