Vice President Mutale Nalumango is impressed with the goods and services that exhibitors are showcasing at the 95th Agriculture and Commercial Show.

Speaking after touring the stands, Ms Nalumango expressed confidence that from the exhibitions it is evident that the country has potential to develop in all sectors of the economy.

Ms. Nalumango observed that with the advancement in technology, especially in the agriculture sector, the country will improve its food production.

She further commended the exhibitors for interpreting the theme well through their products and services.

The Vice President added that the government will continue supporting farmers so that they can excel in their businesses and therefore spur economic development in the country.

Ms Nalumango further thanked the private sector for complementing the government’s agenda in driving the country’s development.

“I have toured about 7 stands and I must say that I am happy with what I have seen. This is what this government has been advocating for, where players such as the private sector should come on board and help in developing the country.” Ms Nalumango stated.