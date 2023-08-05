Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) is in support of the Government’s plans to legalize motorcycles for public transportation.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, CRAZ Chairperson Aaron Kamuti observes that there are a lot of unanswered questions emerging about legalizing motorcycles such as the safety of the passengers.

Mr Kamuti however, advised there need to consider doing research on the safety of passengers before legalizing the use of motorcycles as a mode of transportation.

He explained in some cases there is a lot of conflict of interest where riders would want to beat traffic and use the side of the road which endangers the lives of the passengers on the motorcycles.

“We do not anticipate these motorcycles to be used on the Central Business District (CBD) and we have a population of vehicles that is passing the number of motorcycles,we have minimal roads, this is a danger to the passengers unless we put all measures in place in terms of the safety of the passengers that will be using the motorcycles,”he added.

Mr Kamuti emphasized the need to acknowledge the competence of the riders and to ensure that the riders are credible.

He further suggested that the motorcycles should be used in remote areas or in provinces where there is less traffic, adding that they should not be used in the CBD areas like Lusaka and Copperbelt where it is busy as it can pose a danger to passengers.

