Green Buffaloes have won the 2023 Mufulira Sevens Rugby Tournament after overcoming defending champions Arrows in the final.

Arrows failed to defend the cup they had won in 2022 and 2021 at the Leopards Cage.

Champions Buffaloes beat Arrows 14-12 in the final to pocket K10,000

In the semifinals, Buffaloes beat Eagles 12-5 as Arrows eliminated Diggers 22-7.

Roan won the Plate and Powerhouse Lusaka settled for the Bowl.

Red Arrows women won the ladies category of the Mufulira Sevens Rugby Tournament.