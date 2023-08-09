Tensions escalated as Dr. Fred M’membe, leader of the Socialist Party, was escorted to the Woodlands Police Station in the company of other senior party officials, including the newly appointed Deputy General Secretary Cde Antonio Mwanza and Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya. This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing interactions between the Socialist Party and the authorities.

The arrest of Dr.Mmembe follows a series of events and statements that have raised concerns regarding freedom of expression and political pluralism in the country.

In response to Dr. M’membe’s arrest, he took to social media to express his disappointment and critique the current leadership of the Zambia Police Service. He called attention to what he perceives as excessive zeal and partisanship from the police high command, and urged for a more mature and impartial approach in handling matters related to political dissent.

“The exaggerated zeal and partisanship being displayed is totally unnecessary, especially when serving under a directionless, unstable, and one-term government such as this one,” Dr. M’membe stated.

In a counter-response, Zambia’s Inspector General of Police released a statement expressing concern over Dr. M’membe’s recent statements and actions. The Inspector General accused Dr. M’membe of attempting to incite civil disobedience and disrupt the peace that the country currently enjoys.