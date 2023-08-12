A 29 year’s old man who was charge for the offence of aggravated Robbery has been shot in the stomach after he attempted to run away from police custody on his way to court.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in a statement.

Mr Mweemba said the suspect was going for a court hearing with his fellow offenders whom he is jointly charged with for aggravated robbery under the guard of a police officer.

He added that the two are jointly charged with others for the Aggravated Robbery which occurred along Kabwe road after they stole a minibus which was in transit.

He explained that the two suspects escaped from lawful custody when they were being escorted to the court cell after appearing for mention at Subordinate Court.

Mr Mweemba narrated that the two accused person’s had appeared a magistrate court for mention and were later committed to High court for further proceedings.

“The two accused person’s where being escorted to the court cells by police officer together with other suspects and on the way they escaped by scampering in different directions and this prompted the police officer to fire two warning shots which led to Lamose Cheswe to stop running and he was apprehended while Abel Chungu 29 continued running until he was shot from the back.” He explained.

The commanding officer noted that the suspect Chungu sustained a bullet wound on the stomach and he was later rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital for treatment where he has been admitted under police guard and has described his condition as unstable.

He said, on the other hand, the other suspect, Cheswe has since been taken back to Peter Singongo remand Correctional facility and will officially be charged for the subject offence while the other suspect will equally be charged after he gets discharged from the hospital.