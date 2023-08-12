The UPND National Management Committee (NMC) held a meeting yesterday during which discussions centered around key actions to effectively respond to the priorities of the people of Zambia.

During the meeting, representatives from the UPND’s NMC and government officials engaged in a constructive dialogue aimed at identifying and strategizing on ways to meet the urgent needs of the citizens. The discussions underscored the shared commitment of both parties to collaborate in order to deliver tangible and meaningful results that improve the lives of Zambians across the nation.

President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his gratitude for the productive conversation and the spirit of cooperation exhibited by all participants. “We are dedicated to working hand in hand to address the priorities that matter most to our people. Our citizens’ well-being and progress remain at the forefront of our efforts,” President Hichilema stated.

While specific details of the actions and priorities discussed were not disclosed, the commitment to a collaborative approach between the UPND and the Government holds promise for the implementation of effective solutions that address key issues facing Zambia.