Former 400-meter World champion Samuel Matete has offered advice to Zambians, advocating for the transformation of sports into a viable business industry. Matete emphasized that with proper management, the sports sector holds immense potential to tackle unemployment challenges in the country.

As the first Zambian to achieve a world record in athletics, Matete stressed the importance of nurturing young talents from an early age by promoting sports in schools. He made these remarks during his participation in a fundraising fun run organized by the alumni of Mpongwe’s Ibenga girls secondary school. The event, held at the Raven Country club in Kitwe, aimed to raise funds for the construction of a modern kitchen for the dilapidated school.

Matete highlighted the evolving landscape of sports, noting that it has become a lucrative industry capable of absorbing numerous youths, thereby positively contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Chairperson of the Ibenga girls’ fun run fundraising initiative, Mwaka Siluonde, expressed gratitude to Matete for his significant support. Siluonde, a former pupil of Ibenga girls, explained that the fundraising drive targets 1.2 million kwacha to revamp the school’s kitchen facilities.

Headteacher of Ibenga girls secondary school, Sister Estella Kasonde, lauded the consistent efforts of the school’s alumni in organizing sporting events. She highlighted the potential impact of the new kitchen, explaining that it would enhance efficiency and hygiene standards for the school.