Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo has advised critics in the country to give credit to the government where it is due for its effective performance.

Mr Moyo says checks and balances are good, but credit must also be given to President Hakainde Hichilema for his desire to work for the people of Zambia.

He urged the people in his constituency and the country as a whole to support President Hichilema and his government as it continued to develop the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services) in Chpata , Mr Moyo, who is also Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, said a lot of development was taking place in all parts of the country unlike the situation witnessed sometime back.

He said just two years of being in office, the government brought hope among the youths as witnessed with massive skills training in all the parts of the country.

Mr Moyo said the government was walking the talk and was adequately working to ensure that people in the countryside were empowered in order to reduce poverty in households.

“The Food Security Pack (FSP) is one such program in which a lot of vulnerable but viable households in my constituency are benefitting. This is an important government program that must be commended as it serves all Zambians,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the government was committed to uniting the country as witnessed by the development under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programmes which were going on in all parts of the country.

He said a lot of projects in his constituency had taken place, such as construction of health centres closer to the people.

“In the past people in my constituency used to walk long distances to seek medical attention but now services are near the people because of this government’s commitment,” Mr Moyo said.