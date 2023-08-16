Football House has announced that Chipolopolo will play two international friendly matches in October.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said Football House will in due course unveil Zambia’s opponents and details of the upcoming friendly matches.

“We will also utilize the October FIFA window to play two international friendly matches. We will in due course unveil our opponents and details of the friendly matches,” he said.

Zambia is about to commence preparations for the September 9 away Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros.

Kamanga said the Comoros game may be a formality match but it will help Zambia to prepare for the November round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“The Chipolopolo will commence preparations for the September 9 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros. It may be a formality match, but we will ensure that we use it to prepare for the November round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” he said.