Copper Queens football sensation Hazel Natasha Nali has successfully undergone knee surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand, marking a significant step forward in her recovery journey. The news comes as a relief to her fans both in Zambia and around the world, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on her health and progress.

Expressing her gratitude, Nali extended heartfelt appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Zambia, particularly Honourable Elvis Nkandu, the Minister of Youth, Sport, and Art, for their unwavering support throughout this challenging period. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the Zambians In Aotearoa Association Inc also played pivotal roles in facilitating the necessary arrangements for her treatment abroad.

Dr. Elias Munshya, the High Commissioner of Zambia to Australia and New Zealand, was instrumental in ensuring that all arrangements were in place for Nali’s successful surgery and subsequent recovery.

Nali also took a moment to express her gratitude to the Zambian public for their special prayers, encouraging messages, and overwhelming show of love during what she referred to as a “trying moment” in her football career. The support from her compatriots undoubtedly played a significant role in boosting her spirits and motivating her towards a full recovery.

“To My family and friends (Copper Queens) this one is for you,” Nali concluded, showing appreciation to her close ones for their unwavering support.

The successful surgery marks a turning point for Hazel Natasha Nali, who has faced a challenging period due to her knee injury. As she embarks on her rehabilitation journey, fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to seeing her back on the field, continuing to make waves in the world of football.