Police Blue Eagles of Kitwe have soared to the top of the Copperbelt Basketball League after recording a big win during the week seven action.

Police Eagles edged champions Mufulira Magnets 70-66 to rise from third position to the top after increasing their tally to 14 points.

CBU Comets are second on 14 points as well followed by third placed Magnets, who sit on 13 points from seven games played.

Comets went into the weekend action as league leaders.

The race appears tight in the men’s Super League.

Meanwhile, Lynx are topping the Women’s League table with 13 points from seven games played.

Mufulira Magnets are leading the B League with 17 points in nine games.