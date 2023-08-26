The Zambia Flying Doctors Service team conducting health outreach programmes in Senanga district in Western province has noticed an increase in hypertension cases and other communicable diseases.

The team has since observed that these are the major cases affecting people in the area.

Zambia Flying Doctor Service Team leader, Richard Khaki, has attributed the increase in hypertension cases to people’s change in lifestyle of abandoning their traditional food.

Dr Khaki noted that the high intake of salt and lack of exercise among the people is contributing to an increase of hypertension cases.

“The people around Litambya rural health center are closer to Senanga town and most of them have adopted the town eating habits hence contributing to increase in heart diseases,” he said.

Dr Khaki said arthritis was also noticed in most people who were above 50 years, noting that aging comes with a lot of complications.

Litambya has a population of 7,432 people but the team did the general screening of the 424 patients.

The Zambia Flying Doctors Service Team leader stated that for laboratory service, nine people were seen against the target of 50 as there were not many infectious diseases such as malaria cases.

Dr Khaki said the medical team, which is in Senanga district for five days, operated on one patient at Senanga district hospital on the first day.

He said 443 patients were attended to on the first day against the target of 245 as set by the Zambia Flying Doctors Service.

Meanwhile, Senanga residents have thanked the Zambia Flying Doctors Service for offering medical services to people in the hard to reach areas.

Constance Mufaya said people in the Litambya area have a lot of ailments affecting them but have no access to specialised service closer to their homes.

Ms Mufaya said the Zambia Flying Doctor Services’ visit to the area is a blessing to many people in Senanga.

“I am happy that they are attending to different kinds of ailments and I am a beneficiary of the reading glasses because I have a problem with my eyes. I thank them for coming to the aid of rural people,” she said.

Another resident, Annie Mabuku, said accessing medical services in the remote areas is a hassle as one has to walk a long distance to access medication.

She and the initiative to take the medical services closer to the people is welcome.

Senanga District Administrative Officer, Munalula Mufaya, said the district has a difficult terrain where the mode of transport for people is a vehicle that has a four wheel.

Mr Mufaya said the scenario makes people keep their ailment for a long time because they have difficulties in accessing specialised medication.

“It is good that the Zambia Flying Doctors Service is here because a doctor’s hand of a doctor will touch most of them,” Mr Mufaya said.