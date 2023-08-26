President Hakainde Hichilema celebrated the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) two years in government by launching a special initiative of community service that will span ten days. The President expressed his gratitude to the people of Zambia for their support and assured them of his government’s commitment to revitalizing the country’s economy.

Speaking at a gathering held at Mongu Stadium to mark the occasion, President Hichilema conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the people of Mongu for their warm reception. He stated, “Thank you, people of Mongu, for receiving us well today. As we get into two years of being in public office, we have decided to launch a week of UPND activism, and we remain optimistic that we shall continue creating opportunities for all.”

The President also extended his appreciation to the entire nation, saying, “Once more, thank you to the people of Zambia for giving us this opportunity to serve you. We are working round the clock to turn around our country’s economy. Let’s all get involved and get it solved. God bless you all.”

As part of this celebratory initiative, President Hichilema announced that the UPND would dedicate ten days to community service as a token of their appreciation for being entrusted with leadership. During this period, party members across the country will actively engage in cleaning and providing assistance to the vulnerable members of society.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of giving back to the people who had shown immense support before, during, and after the 2021 elections. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity and its dedication to uplifting the well-being of all Zambians.

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda expressed satisfaction with the party’s accomplishments over the past two years. He highlighted the commitment of the UPND to addressing the needs of the people and working towards a better Zambia.

Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta commended the government for its efforts in bringing development to all corners of the country. This sentiment resonates with the government’s vision of creating equal opportunities and development for all Zambians.

Before the public celebration, President Hichilema held a closed-door meeting with the Litunga at the Limulunga Palace, a significant moment in recognizing the cultural heritage and traditions of the region.