A 34-year-old woman of Chilimabwe area in Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province has been beaten to death by her husband following a marital dispute.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has confirmed the incident today and identified the deceased as Lydia Mulenga.

Mr Zambo said Mulenga was beaten by her husband Maybin Kabwe, 39, on Monday this week around 02.00 hours on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.

“It has been alleged that after Kabwe had badly beaten his wife, he thought she had died, and so he rushed to his sister’s place Teresa Kabwe and lied that his wife had been badly beaten by unknown people,” Mr Zambo said in a statement.

However, when the sister to Kabwe in the company of other people rushed to the house of the couple, they found the now deceased was still alive but in a very bad condition, but fortunately managed to explain that she was beaten by her husband after having a marital dispute.

Mr Zambo explained that unfortunately a few minutes after explaining what transpired, the victim died.

He explained that, upon hearing the confession from the now deceased, the concerned people immediately reported to the Police who have since arrested Kabwe, who is now detained at Mpika Police Station waiting to appear in court soon.

“The couple have been having marital disputes for one year now,” Mr. Zambo said.

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa has urged the community in Kanchibiya not to take the law into their own hands no matter the situation they are facing.

Mr Chilekwa said taking the law in their own hands has far-reaching regrettable consequences.

“It is sad that a life has been lost in such a horrible manner which could have been avoided,” Mr Chilekwa said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Mpika Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.