A 55-year-old man from Sicheepa village in Chitongo area of chief Nalubamba in Namwala district has been murdered in unclear circumstances.

The man was murdered when he was sleeping with his wife at their house in Chitongo area.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Auxension Daka, confirmed the incident.

Mr Daka said a woman named Beatrice Kalenda aged 48 of Sicheepa village reported to Namwala police that her husband, Speedwell Choongo, died whilst sleeping together on their matrimonial bed.

He said that according to the report from Namwala police, the incident occurred on 29th August 2023.

He explained that after having supper with his wife and children at their home around 20:00hrs, Mr Choongo went to bed.

But around 23 hrs whilst sleeping with her husband, Kalenda heard a gunshot.

He added that upon hearing a gunshot, the deceased’s wife tried to wake Choongo up but discovered that he was lying in a pool of blood with brains scattered on the floor.

Mr Daka also revealed that when reporting the case, Kalenda, stated that she did not see the person who shot her husband and therefore rushed to inform their son, Honest Choongo, who later contacted the police.

He said the police later visited the scene of the crime and confirmed the case of murder.

Upon inspecting the dead body, it was discovered that it had gunshot wounds on the right side of the head with brains scattered on the floor.

He pointed out that the deceased body was later deposited in Namwala district hospital mortuary waiting postmortem.

Mr Daka said investigations have since been instituted to ascertain the cause of the death of the victim.