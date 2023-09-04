Central Province – A Scania Truck Accident Leaves Dozens Dead and Many Injured

A road traffic accident has claimed the lives of 32 individuals in the Mboroma Area of Luano District, located in Central Province. Additionally, 19 people sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to Mkushi District Hospital for medical care.

The tragedy unfolded when a Scania truck, operated by 32-year-old Emmanuel Chunga from Itala compound in Mkushi, lost control and overturned on the Masansa-Mboroma road in Luano District. Preliminary investigations indicate that excessive speeding was a contributing factor to the accident.

The ill-fated truck was carrying an undisclosed number of passengers, including business men and women who were en route to participate in what is locally known as the “umunanda” mobile market. Tragically, the accident resulted in numerous fatalities, with some individuals losing their lives at the scene, while others succumbed to their injuries during transportation to healthcare facilities.

Charity Munganga, Deputy Police Commissioner for Central Province, provided details of the incident. Due to the significant number of casualties, the bodies of the deceased were transported to various hospitals within the province, as the mortuary in Luano District has limited capacity.

The accident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety and adherence to speed limits to prevent such devastating incidents on Zambia’s roads.