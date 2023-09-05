Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has officially announced that it will not pursue legal action to challenge the results of last month’s presidential election. Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa emerged as the winner of the election, securing nearly 53% of the vote, according to official results. However, international observers have raised concerns about the election’s adherence to democratic standards.

The decision not to challenge the election outcome in court leaves President Mnangagwa on the path to his imminent swearing-in ceremony.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, had previously called for a fresh election due to alleged irregularities and concerns over the legitimacy of the results. However, with President Mnangagwa’s inauguration looming, the prospects of such a request materializing have become increasingly difficult.

As Zimbabwe prepares for this significant political event, the country has witnessed the arrival of several heads of state from the southern African region. Additionally, representatives from China and Belarus have also touched down in Harare ahead of the inauguration.