President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Madam Mutinta Hichilema have paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Chinese President, His Excellency Deng Xiaoping. The tribute was paid during a solemn ceremony in front of a towering six-meter high statue that immortalizes the visionary leader.

Deng Xiaoping is widely recognized for his pivotal role in orchestrating China’s remarkable economic transformation during the 1970s. His leadership ushered in the era of China’s open-door policy, which invited foreign businesses to establish a presence in China. These reforms marked a significant departure from the country’s planned economy and Maoist ideologies, opening its doors to foreign investments, advanced technology, and participation in global markets.

As a result of Deng Xiaoping’s visionary leadership, over 800 million people were lifted out of poverty, propelling China into becoming one of the world’s largest and most influential economies. This ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of President Deng Xiaoping’s enduring legacy in shaping China’s history and its profound impact on the global stage.

President Hichilema’s homage to Deng Xiaoping underscores the recognition of China’s remarkable economic journey and its substantial influence in the world today.

