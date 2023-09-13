In a significant development for Zambia’s economic prospects, Chinese companies have committed a substantial $1.4 billion investment in the country. This announcement comes following President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Chinese investors at the Zambia Investment and Tourism Promotion forum held at the Jinggangshan Conference Centre in China.
Albert Halwampa, Director General of the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), shared details of the significant investment commitments. Pingxiang Huaxu Technology has chosen to collaborate with a local Zambian company in a groundbreaking $800 million venture focused on wind and solar hybrid power generation. This ambitious project encompasses a 1,000-megawatt wind power facility, a 200-megawatt generating station, and the establishment of a wind power equipment and components manufacturing plant.
Additionally, an investment of $450 million has been earmarked for a photovoltaic (PV) solar project in Lusaka city. Mr. Halwampa also revealed that Jiangxi Special Motor Company Limited is allocating $290 million for the manufacturing of lithium batteries in Zambia’s Southern Province.
These substantial investment commitments signify a promising economic collaboration between China and Zambia. They underline President Hichilema’s dedication to promoting trade and investment opportunities for the benefit of the Zambian people.
The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has consistently attracted investments, largely attributed to President Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to advancing trade and investment in the country. These investments hold the potential to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and further enhance the economic ties between Zambia and China.
The infusion of capital into various sectors of the Zambian economy reflects the confidence of Chinese investors in the country’s growth potential and stability. As these projects take shape, they are expected to contribute significantly to Zambia’s development and progress, aligning with the nation’s broader economic goals.
Going to the East to collect for the West. Sort out your nkogole kaili…on your tour to the west, they offered you a debt restructure of about 700 million but your tour to the east has yielded an investment almost totalling the debt you struggled so much with your friends from the west. Don’t reinvent the wheel, those before you knew the struggle. Mr President you have some serious catching up to do.
The restructured debt involved amounts that we owe China and so China was very involved in those negotiations. Infact, that is why it took a bit longer. Don’t try and twist facts just so that you can find something negative to say. Had this been from the West – the usual line of the critics would have been ” he has sold the country,…. these are just pledges, he is their puppet” . Now that your narrative doesn’t fit, you are trying the new one “we told him to go there earlier instead of to the West”. This even when he told you a visit to China was already on the cards and all they were waiting for was the formal invite for a state visit.