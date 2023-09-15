Champions Shepolopolo Zambia headline Group B of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship to be hosted by South Africa next month.

Zambia will take on Mozambique, Angola and Comoros as they look to defend their maiden title.

Championship will be hosted in Gauteng from October 4-15, following the draw for the annual competition on Thursday.

According to COSAFA, the best runner-up across the three pools will also advance to the semifinals.

Hosts South Africa are in Group A and also face a tough task as they meet Malawi, Madagascar and Eswatini.

South Africa have won seven of the previous 10 COSAFA Women’s Championships played, with Zimbabwe (2011), Tanzania (2021) and Zambia (2022) the other teams to lift the trophy.

2023 COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW

GROUP A

South Africa

Malawi

Madagascar

Eswatini

GROUP B

Zambia

Mozambique

Angola

Comoros

GROUP C

Namibia

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Lesotho