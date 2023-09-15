In a significant development, the Board of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has elected Bishop Joseph Shapela Kazhila as its new Chairperson. The decision was reached during a meeting held yesterday, as confirmed by Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda.

Minister Kasanda expressed her congratulations to Bishop Kazhila on his election and announced the news during a press statement in Lusaka. She reiterated the government’s expectations for the newly appointed Board to provide effective policy oversight for ZNBC as it executes its mandate under Bishop Kazhila’s leadership.

The appointment of Bishop Joseph Kazhila marks a notable change in leadership following the removal of the former ZNBC Board Chair, Mr. Jack Kalala, on August 4, 2023. Minister Kasanda clarified that her decision to relieve Mr. Kalala of his duties was in accordance with the powers vested in her by Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016.

The election of Bishop Kazhila aligns with the provisions outlined in Article 4 (4) of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Act Number 20 of 2002. The government believes that under Bishop Kazhila’s leadership, the Board will ensure effective policy guidance and oversight over ZNBC, a crucial institution responsible for broadcasting and disseminating information to the public.

Minister Kasanda concluded the press statement by reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant media industry. This commitment, she noted, was driven by the government’s desire to ensure that the Zambian populace remains well-informed through unbiased and reliable news sources.