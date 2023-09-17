Fred M’membe, the President of the Socialist Party, has vehemently denied allegations that he and his party support LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex) and gay practices. Dr. M’membe addressed these allegations in a statement, refuting any affiliation with or endorsement of LGBTQI and gay issues.

Critics of Dr. M’membe and the Socialist Party had accused them of being proponents of LGBTQI rights and gay practices. However, in his statement, Dr. M’membe firmly rejected these claims, emphasizing that neither he nor his party has ever supported or promoted LGBTQI or gay practices.

Dr. M’membe questioned the motives behind these allegations, pointing out that some individuals had resorted to spreading false narratives through various channels, including online platforms and a human rights commissioner. He expressed dismay at the use of hate speech and malice to tarnish his reputation and that of his party.

In his statement, he questioned the desperation of those who, in his view, are failing in their political endeavors or governance responsibilities. He singled out certain online platforms such as Koswe and Zambian Watchdog as channels used to propagate these allegations. Dr. M’membe urged those making these claims to focus on addressing pressing issues facing the nation, such as the rising cost of living.

Dr. M’membe concluded by reaffirming his and his party’s stance on LGBTQI and gay issues, stating that it aligns with the beliefs of the majority of the Zambian population, religious teachings, cultural practices, and national laws.

He urged those who are facing political challenges to acknowledge their failures and those in leadership positions to address the country’s pressing issues rather than resorting to tactics that he characterized as malicious and mischievous.