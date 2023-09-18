Opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party President Nason Msoni has urged the UPND government to explain the law related to the sustained restrictions being imposed on the former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Msoni has charged that it is absurd, shameful and a self indictment on government, the treatment the Former Head of State is being subjected to.

He has since urged the government to apply decorum to its management style.

“We urge the UPND government to inculcate dignity and decorum in their management style of running government.It is totally uncivilised to yank-out a dignified citizen from the aircraft who is not subject to any known criminal proceedings but based on fear and insecurity of the regime,” he said.

Mr Msoni has said that no on believes that the form of ill treatment and sustained harassment that the Sixth Republican President is receiving is acceptable.

“Arguably the comparison of the travel ban and the restraining order that was imposed on the (late)fourth former President Rupiah Banda and the sixth former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is totally different and cannot be justified on that basis.

“President Lungu is currently not subject to criminal proceedings warranting any senseless restrictions or travel ban.

To the best of our knowledge President Lungu is not appearing before any competent court in Zambia to warrant this uncouth behaviour from government.

We think that it is prudent for the UPND government to explain the law related to the sustained restrictions being imposed on the former President,” he said.

“We must never shy away or condone injustice on anyone irrespective who the victims are,” he added.

The Opposition has condemned in the strongest terms government’s behaviour and urged president Hichilema to desist from using the government to pursue personal vendettas against the former President.