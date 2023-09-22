In response to the persistent challenges faced by the health sector, including the availability and distribution of competent health workers, Zambia’s Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo, has announced significant steps taken by the government to alleviate this concern. Minister Masebo emphasized the importance of bolstering the healthcare workforce to meet the country’s healthcare needs effectively.

During a recent speech at the 3rd graduation ceremony of 1,656 health professionals from Levy Mwanawasa University, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country.

Minister Masebo acknowledged the pressing need for additional healthcare workers and highlighted the government’s efforts in this regard. In 2022 alone, the government employed over 11,000 health workers, a significant step toward enhancing the country’s healthcare capacity. She further revealed that the government plans to recruit an additional 3,000 health workers in 2023.

Through these recruitment initiatives, Minister Masebo explained that the government aims to streamline health promotion and disease prevention efforts within communities. By ensuring an adequate number of competent health workers, the government intends to improve healthcare access and quality, ultimately reducing morbidity and mortality rates.

Minister Masebo commended Levy Mwanawasa Medical University for its role in producing highly skilled and competent healthcare professionals. The institution’s contribution to the healthcare sector aligns with the government’s goal of addressing the critical shortage of healthcare workers in the country.

In her absence, Health Permanent Secretary Christopher Simoonga delivered Minister Masebo’s speech during the graduation ceremony. He echoed the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce and providing quality healthcare services to all Zambians.

Levy Mwanawasa University Vice Chancellor Prof. Elwyn Chomba expressed the institution’s dedication to creating a conducive learning environment for healthcare students. Prof. Chomba emphasized that the university would continue to adapt its education and training systems to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population.