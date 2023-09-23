PTAZ Urges Ministry of Energy to Sue Firms for Failing to Engage Local Transporters
The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) has called on the Ministry of Energy to take legal action against Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for their failure to comply with Statutory Instrument Number 35 of 2021. This legislation mandates OMCs to allocate a minimum of 50 percent of fuel transportation contracts to local companies.
Expressing disappointment over the continuous disregard for the law by OMCs, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Chisangano Zyambo recently criticized their non-compliance with Statutory Instrument Number 35 of 2021 and the use of local transporters.
Benson Tembo, the Secretary General of PTAZ, lamented the persistent violation of the directive by Minister of Energy Peter Kapala by OMCs despite numerous reminders. In a phone interview, Mr. Tembo highlighted the unjust disadvantage faced by local transporters as OMCs continued to favor foreign transporters.
The dominance of East African transporters in the local petroleum industry has exacerbated the challenges faced by Zambian transport companies, and PTAZ is now urging swift and decisive action to rectify the situation.
The dispute underscores the importance of enforcing local content laws to ensure equitable opportunities for domestic businesses and promote economic growth.
It’s not always that certain matters should be settled in Court. When you bequeath your economy to foreign players, you also lose other rights as a consequence. The matter is escalated when you have a dimwit leader that believes that FDI can fairly drive the wheels of development and continues to globe-trot in search of all manner of nondescript infestors. Mt. Meru have tankers registered in Zambia & Tanzania but both are driven by Tanzanians. Whatever you do you’ll always be dominated. Zesco is being further rundown because of lopsided MOUs being signed with foreign entities. We don’t need to come and install solar panels under the guise of micro grids to sell power to Zesco . If we can’t do it ourselves, then we’ll continue to complain
@Ayatollah. Well said…I just hope you will not be insulted by some uncouth UPND sycophants for telling it as it is.
The problem is that enforcing the law is difficult owing to greed. Enforcers look at what they are going to personally benefit from it. Fuel is a big and lucrative business. Everyone including polititians want to profiteer. An SI does not only need to be signed, but applied and monitored. By the way, are those fuel tankers bought by GRZ already distributed to youths?