In a virtual address to the Global Leadership Council of the Rockefeller Foundation, President Hakainde Hichilema unveiled an ambitious plan to revolutionize Zambia’s energy landscape and provide electricity to communities living off the national grid. This transformative initiative aims to bring essential services, economic opportunities, and improved living conditions to underserved regions across the country.

President Hichilema, in his address, expressed his commitment to improving the lives of Zambians through enhanced access to electricity. He unveiled the groundbreaking plan to deploy approximately 1,500 mini-grids throughout the nation, marking a significant step toward achieving energy independence and bridging the energy access gap that has plagued many communities for far too long.

The President announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the first of these mini-grids is set to take place before the end of this year, signaling an expedited timeline for tangible change. These mini-grids will not only bring power to remote regions but will also be run as businesses, offering local communities opportunities to increase income and access improved health services, among a host of other benefits.

This endeavor has been made possible through collaboration and support from The Rockefeller Foundation and the ‘Sustainable Energy for All’ team. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for their partnership and encouraged more partners to join this life-changing initiative. As this project gains momentum, it is expected that additional organizations and stakeholders will come forward to contribute to its success.

President Hichilema invited the youth and cooperatives of Zambia to seize this extraordinary opportunity. By engaging with the mini-grid initiative, they can enhance business prospects, stimulate trade, and attract investment to their communities. This collective effort will not only bridge the energy access gap but also build a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zambians.