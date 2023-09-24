The Southern African Development Community Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) has initiated the deployment of observers to four regions within the Kingdom of Eswatini. This move comes in anticipation of the General Elections scheduled for September 29, 2023, in Eswatini.

Heading the SEOM delegation, Enock Kavindele, affirmed that the forthcoming elections in Eswatini are in accordance with the nation’s legal framework as dictated by the Kingdom’s constitution. The election process is governed by a comprehensive set of relevant laws, including the Elections and Boundaries Commission Act, the Voter Registration Act, and the Elections Act.

In an official statement released by SADC, Mr. Kavindele urged all stakeholders involved in the electoral process to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, freely, fairly, transparently, and credibly. He emphasized the importance of fostering an environment where voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or bias, encouraging active participation in the political process.

Furthermore, Mr. Kavindele provided guidance to the deployed observers, stressing the need for them to maintain an objective approach and exhibit maturity, diplomatic tact, discretion, and a deep understanding of the constitutional and cultural dynamics within the Eswatini community.

He underlined the significant role that observers play in the electoral process, emphasizing their responsibility in ensuring the integrity and fairness of the elections. Their presence and impartiality serve as a vital component in upholding democratic values and principles during the electoral proceedings.