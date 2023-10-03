The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has firmly refuted claims made by the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda, suggesting that the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise is favoring United Party for National Development (UPND) strongholds. The ECZ has invited Mr. Nakacinda to present concrete evidence supporting his allegations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, ECZ’s Director of Electoral Operations, Royd Katongo, emphasized that the Commission is constitutionally obligated to conduct voter registration across all regions of the country, without any bias towards any political party or region.

Mr. Katongo further noted that the voter registration process has been conducted transparently and has received extensive media coverage, ensuring that there is no secrecy surrounding the exercise. He urged all political parties and stakeholders to engage constructively and raise any concerns through proper channels.

In response to Mr. Nakacinda’s allegations, the ECZ has initiated an investigation into the matter, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of this inquiry.

Additionally, James Mwamba, Head of Procurement at the ECZ, provided an update on the ongoing tender process for the printing of ballot papers and other electoral materials. He stated that the Commission is actively accepting bids from companies interested in handling this critical aspect of the electoral process.

Mr. Mwamba revealed that the tender is open for submissions until November 3, 2023, marking an important step in the preparations for the upcoming elections.