The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a Copperbelt University (CBU) lecturer for corrupt practices involving sexual gratification from a named female student.

ACC Head of Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono said Webby Mulyata Mwaka 43, a Lecturer in the School of Engineering, at CBU has been charged for sexual gratification.

Mr Moono notes that Dr Mwaka of Jambo Drive Campus, has been charged with one (1) count of abuse of authority of office contrary to Section 21(c) of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012.

“Details are that Dr. Mwaka on dates unknown but between 1st January 2023 and 3rd October 2023 in Kitwe, did abuse the authority of his office to corruptly solicit sexual gratification from a named female Copperbelt University student as an inducement or reward for himself to help her pass her course, a matter or transaction that concerns the Copperbelt University, a Public Body,” he said.

Mr Moono said Dr. Mwaka has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

He added that a month ago, the Commission arrested two other CBU Lecturers on similar charges.

Mr Moono further said the Commission is concerned with the rise in offences of this nature and has appealed to all victims of such immoral and criminal acts not to shy away from reporting such incidents.

He said the incidences of sexual gratification should be reported to the ACC so that corruption in all its forms is eliminated.

This is contained in a statement availed to today.