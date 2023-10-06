The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has expressed concerns regarding the lack of consolidated audits on the utilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). ZICA President Yande Mwenye has called for the auditing of CDF expenditure and emphasized the importance of ensuring that those responsible for managing public funds are adequately trained.

Ms. Mwenye made these remarks during the Post Budget Analysis for 2024, organized by FNB and held at Garden Court in Kitwe. She appealed to the government to establish clear oversight mechanisms for the use of CDF to ensure transparency and accountability.

In a positive note, Ms. Mwenye commended the government’s proposal to increase the allocation of CDF to each constituency. The allocation is set to rise from the current K2.83 Million to K30.6 Million in the 2024 National Budget. This move is part of the government’s plan to allocate a total of K4.8 Billion to CDF in the coming year.

The call for auditing and increased oversight of CDF utilization reflects the growing concern for transparent and efficient management of public funds in Zambia. ZICA’s recommendations aim to enhance accountability and ensure that CDF funds are directed toward projects that benefit local communities and contribute to national development.